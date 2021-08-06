FY2021 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Cut by Analyst

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.47). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,351,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,535,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.