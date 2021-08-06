Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

Shares of DWNI opened at €52.88 ($62.21) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €51.72. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

