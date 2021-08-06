Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.80 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €8.80 ($10.35) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.98 ($9.39).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.47 ($8.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.64. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

