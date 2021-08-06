Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.90 by Kepler Capital Markets

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.90 ($8.12) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.18 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.00.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

