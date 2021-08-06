Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €135.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.36 ($116.89).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €81.20 ($95.53) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

