Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.52. Coffee shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 34,945 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Coffee worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

