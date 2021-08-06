Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endesa has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of Endesa stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.