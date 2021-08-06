Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACHC. lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.