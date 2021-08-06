FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heineken Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heineken in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

