Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.20. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 7,054 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

