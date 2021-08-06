AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 246,964 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AutoWeb by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

