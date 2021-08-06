Brokers Set Expectations for AMETEK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of AME stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

