FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.86.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

