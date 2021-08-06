Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $27.61 Per Share

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $27.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.70.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT opened at $360.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

