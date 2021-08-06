FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.25). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 million, a P/E ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

