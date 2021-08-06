Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerecor in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerecor’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cerecor by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

