B. Riley Comments on CAI International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CAI International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.35. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Get CAI International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. CAI International has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CAI International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at $423,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CAI International by 37.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.