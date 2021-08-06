Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will report $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.29 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $18.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

PDD opened at $88.74 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.