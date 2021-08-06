ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Buy”

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

ACSAY opened at $5.36 on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53.

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.