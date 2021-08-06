Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.68 and a beta of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

