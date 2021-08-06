Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

