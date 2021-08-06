Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ANNSF opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.24. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $131.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

