Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

