Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to “Buy”

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

