Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Hold

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:CODI opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -200.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after purchasing an additional 264,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after buying an additional 73,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.