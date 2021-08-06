Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HZAC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Acquisition

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

