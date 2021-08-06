FY2021 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Lowered by KeyCorp

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for M.D.C. in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $8.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.