Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Senior in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Senior’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNIRF. Investec upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Senior to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Senior stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81. Senior has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

