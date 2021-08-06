FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Raised by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.12.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 925.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

