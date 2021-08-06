Ipsen S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ipsen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ipsen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPSEY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.5877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

