Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report sales of $18.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $21.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $83.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $92.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.21 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $204.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Cronos Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

