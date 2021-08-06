First Quantum Minerals’ (FM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM stock opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$17.59 billion and a PE ratio of 43.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.