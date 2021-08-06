Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $14.23 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 18.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

