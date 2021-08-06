$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,134,485. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 410.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

