The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Joint traded as high as $89.77 and last traded at $88.23, with a volume of 5689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.87.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get The Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.