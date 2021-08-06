Hostess Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,529 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,051% compared to the average daily volume of 257 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

