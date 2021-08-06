FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Shares Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.82. 11,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 83,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAPR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

