Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Valeo stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Valeo has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

