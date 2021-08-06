Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TeamViewer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

