Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) versus So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Head-To-Head Review

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Marin Software alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Marin Software and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 1 2 0 2.67

So-Young International has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Marin Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 2.25 -$14.05 million N/A N/A So-Young International $198.47 million 3.94 $890,000.00 N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60% So-Young International -0.23% -0.13% -0.10%

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

So-Young International beats Marin Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.