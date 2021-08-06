Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) versus Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Critical Analysis

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 36.93% 22.64% 16.67% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A

59.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $126.39 million 4.51 $38.66 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

