Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading Up 2.3%

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX)’s share price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102.26 ($1.34). Approximately 51,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 182,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

In other Calnex Solutions news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.