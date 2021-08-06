Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of FirstEnergy Call Options (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 52,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,594% compared to the average volume of 3,080 call options.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

FE stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

