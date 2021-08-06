Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.21.

TSE GWO opened at C$38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$35.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$25.06 and a one year high of C$38.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

