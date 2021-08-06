ATB Capital Cuts PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target to C$32.00

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:PFB opened at C$21.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.90. PFB has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$147.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91.

Get PFB alerts:

PFB (TSE:PFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PFB will post 2.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PFB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.