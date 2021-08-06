Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) “Tender” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “tender” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inter Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.45.

Shares of IPL opened at C$19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$11.23 and a 52-week high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1488477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

