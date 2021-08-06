TD Securities Raises Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target to C$12.50

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock opened at C$10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.68 million and a PE ratio of -43.69. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of C$6.28 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.48.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is -180.26%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.