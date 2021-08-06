frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $46.31. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. frontdoor shares last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in frontdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,990,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in frontdoor by 44.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in frontdoor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in frontdoor by 30.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

