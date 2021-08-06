JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of JMP Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of JMP stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 12,732 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $72,699.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,386 shares of company stock worth $436,290. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMP. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of JMP Group by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

