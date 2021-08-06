Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $13.03 Per Share

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $13.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $13.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $49.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $13.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $15.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $55.97 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

CACC stock opened at $544.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $563.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,850 shares of company stock worth $37,188,968. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

